Brian Sullivan

Brian "Popty" Sullivan of Temple died on October 13th at the age of 78 after a short battle with cancer. Brian lived his life by his terms and was honest to a fault. People either loved him or were offended by him, but those who took the time to know him will truly miss him. Brian married Judy (Lawrence) Sullivan and raised 4 children. He taught them to do as he says not as he does and imparted much wisdom and quotes, such as "No one likes a wise ass, kid" and "If you all say so, it must be true…but I still think I'm right." He tried to attend every one of his kids' games, spoiled his kids when they were sick, and stepped into the father figure role for his eldest grandsons. He was a loud man whose presence was always known. He greeted everyone he loved with a "What the Hell do you want?" You knew you were someone who he liked if he gave you a hard time. He was an irreverent smart aleck who loved to bake and read, swore like a sailor, loved animals, and enjoyed yardwork, feeding the neighborhood squirrels, and doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him Popty or Pop. The most accurate description for him would be a loveable curmudgeon, although his doctors definitely left the loveable out of their description. His children would like apologize to all of the doctors who were left questioning their career choices after a visit with their father. The nurses were a different story. He often had them laughing and he greatly appreciated the care they provided throughout his life of many health problems. We all truly appreciated the care Heartland Hospice provided him in his last months. Brian is survived by his wife, Judy; 4 children, Ken Sullivan, Kelly Carlisle, Kimberly (Jonathan) Zuck, Kerry (Alfred) Ferraro; 6 grandchildren, Bradley, Eric, Jared, Jason, Lilia, Abby; 4 great- grandchildren, Bailee, Jameson, Andrew, Ryker; and a niece who was like a daughter, Carol Clouse. Brian is preceded in death by grandsons Justin and Jason and great-grandson Kaidyn. Brian said that he hoped he didn't "croak" before he got to vote. He held on for so long, because he wanted to help vote Trump out. With that in mind, in lieu of flowers and in memory of Brian, cast a vote for Joe Biden. Memorial donations may be given to Abby's Army, 275 Commerce Drive, Fort Washington, PA 19034. A drive by visitation will be held Sunday October 25, 2020 from 1-2 pm in the rear of Stitzel Funeral Home, 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605.