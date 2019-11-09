|
Brian W. Beyer, 24, of Shillington, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Brian was the beloved son of Glenn M. Beyer, of Mohnton, and Dr. Eileen P. (Holub) Beyer Curry, wife of Thomas J. Curry, of Mohnton. He was a 2014 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and the accomplishment of which he was most proud was to be a member of the Governor Mifflin 2014 Berks County Championship Volleyball team. He was a current student at the BCTC plumbing preparation program and had worked in the construction and restaurant fields. Brian loved sports participation and his unusually tall stature was a great asset. He was a new member of the Reading Rugby team and played many seasons on volleyball and flag football leagues at The Body Zone. He played middle school basketball and football and participated in the youth leagues of Mifflin Broncos football, Mifflin Basketball Association, MAYBA baseball, and the GM Soccer Club for as many years as there were to participate. He was a confirmed member of Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church, participated in church mission trips and loved to attend Bear Creek Camp, which he did for many years. During his preschool and elementary years, he attended Calvary United Methodist Church in Mohnton and participated in their musical programming. He was a former Boy Scout and Cub Scout with Troops 241 and 264. Brian will be remembered for his passionate interests, expression and drive, his contagious enthusiasm, humor, spontaneity and playfulness and his devoted, encouraging and grateful nature. He had devoted friends who were there for him until the end. In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by his brothers, Jonathan J. Beyer and David C. Beyer, of Mohnton; step-brothers, Nicholas P. Curry and family, of York, and Timothy J. Curry and family, of Hummelstown; paternal grandmother, Jane L. Sultzbaugh, of Exeter; uncles, Dr. Earl R. Beyer, of Palmyra, and Dr. Kenneth J. Sultzbaugh and family, of Bridgewater, N.J. He lived with his cat named Leo. He was preceded in death by his beloved maternal grandfather, Joseph J. Holub; and uncle, Dwaine P. Beyer. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1327 Alleghenyville Road, Mohnton, Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Zach Labagh will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to Bear Creek Camp.org in memory of Brian W. Beyer. Brian’s family encourages those who will be attending the visitation and memorial service to wear their favorite Philadelphia sports team apparel or shirts from teams they were on with Brian. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019