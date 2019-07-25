Mr. Brian Weller, 64, of Berwyn, Pa., passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

He was born on January 20, 1955, in

Reading, Pa.

He is the son of Paul and the late Dorothy (Bingaman) Weller.

He and his wife of 39 years, Marcia (Mowery) Weller, were married on July 19, 1980, in West Chester, Pa.

Brian was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School in 1972. He received a B.A. degree in history from Gettysburg

College in 1976. At Gettysburg, he was captain of the

football team and was a member of the Sigma Alpha

Epsilon fraternity and served as their president. Brian

continued his education at Delaware Law School of

Widener University in 1987, passing the law board in the same year.

Brian was a businessman and an entrepreneur, involving himself in many companies that he owned and managed. His expertise in the property insurance industry was

extensive and spanned over three decades. Brian most

recently was the founder and owner of Global Safety First, a marketing company that promoted new products in the safety industry. The company's goal was to improve and

offer more effective products to save lives.

Brian was a family man; a husband, a father, a

grandfather, and a friend to many. He was a little league coach for years and an assistant coach for the 9th grade football team at Conestoga High School, Berwyn, Pa. He had a passion for football, and he loved the game of golf. He was a member of Chester Valley Golf Club for 33 years. He enjoyed fishing and was also an avid reader and a history buff.

Brian remained very active as an alumnus of the

Gettysburg College and his fraternity SAE. He was a

member of the Penn Delta Corporation with Gettysburg College and SAE National. He led, mentored, and educated undergrad students to establish trust and strengthen

relationships. His strong direction was instrumental in starting the Friends of Penn Delta. He served as vice

president of the organization for the past seven years.

In addition to his wife, Marcia, Brian is survived by his two sons, Jonathan P. Weller, husband of Jamie (Heeneke) Weller, Carrollton, Texas, and Daniel M. Weller, husband of Jacqueline (Gragnano) Weller, Manitou Springs, Colo. Brian is also survived by his two grandsons, Mason and Brady Weller.

A memorial service for Brian will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 South

Valley Road, Paoli, PA. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church 9:30-10:30 a.m. and service to follow 10:30-11:30. A luncheon will follow at noon at Chester Valley Golf Club, 430 Swedesford Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the

scholarship and educational fund established by SAE Penn Delta at Gettysburg College: The Friends of Penn Delta SAE, Honoring: Brian Weller '76, Box 1333, North Wales, PA 19454.



