Bridgett F. Rissmiller, 88, of Reading, passed away May 9, 2019, at Wyomissing Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Her husband, Donald R. Rissmiller, passed away on

January 6, 2006. Born in New York, she was a daughter of the late Thomas P. and Mary C. (Leone) McLaughlin.

She was a graduate of William Howard Taft High School, Bronx, N.Y., in 1949. Bridgette was a bookkeeper for

Reading Optical and later at Roy P. Hirshland Optical,

retiring in 1971.

She is survived by her sister, Veronica Wilgeroth, of Pottstown; nephews, John D. Wilgeroth, of Gerradstown, W.Va.; and Raymond G. Wilgeroth Sr., of Round Rock, Texas. Five grand-nieces and nephews; eleven great-grand- nieces and nephews; and eleven great-great-grand nieces and nephews. Other survivors include John and Dominic Fiorentino, who were neighbors and longtime friends and supporters of Bridgett.

Bridgett was predeceased by two half sisters, Catherine (Ward) Greiner and Alice (Ward) Wolf.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Alsace Cemetery. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Temple, is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



