Brooks Donivan Bryan
Brooks Donivan Bryan Brooks Donivan Bryan, 43, of West Lawn, passed away November 11, 2020 in the Reading Hospital where he was a patient. He was the husband of Hollyanne M. (Barbera) Bryan. They celebrated 15 years of marriage. Born in Morgantown, WV, he was a son of Daniel D. and Judith A. (Bryan) Poling of Shenandoah, PA. Brooks worked in the construction industry and was a person who loved life, his sons and fishing. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his sons – Tyler Bryan, Alexis Bryan both of Ashland, Evan Jake Bryan, at home, his brothers – Brian (Crissy) Poling, Shane Robert (Amanda) Poling, Great Falls, MT, and his maternal grandmother – Rebecca Jane Bryan of Frackville and 3 grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother – Bradley Dale Poling who passed in February 2017. Viewing from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Avenue, Shillington, PA 19607 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Brooks by making a contribution to the funeral home to assist with expenses.

