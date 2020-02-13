Home

Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home
1121 Old Courthouse Rd
Appomattox, VA 24522
(434) 352-2368
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home
1121 Old Courthouse Rd
Appomattox, VA 24522
Bruce Allen Fabian

Bruce Allen Fabian Obituary
Bruce Allen Fabian, of Danville, VA entered into eternal rest and went to his heavenly home on Feb. 10, 2020 at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. He was born February 3, 1964 in Reading, PA. He was preceded in death by his father Steven Fabian, Sr. Bruce was a member of Rosedale UCC. He was a quiet person and enjoyed watching his favorite football team the Philadelphia Eagles. Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife, Norma Jean Fabian; mother, Arlene Fabian of Schuylkill Haven, PA; his sisters Cindy Reinhart (Al) of Middletown, PA and Karen Christian (Frank) of Schuylkill Haven, PA; brother Steven Fabian (Beth) of Reading, PA; Son, Andrew Fabian of Raleigh, North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 1 p.m. in the chapel of Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, 1121 Old Courthouse Rd., Appomattox, VA 24522.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
