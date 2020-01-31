|
Bruce L. Angstadt, 69, of Lenhartsville, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in Laurel Center, Tilden Township. He was the husband of Debra L. (George) Angstadt. They were married August 4, 1984. Born in Kutztown, he was a son of the late George F. and Ella Mae (Leibensperger) Angstadt. Bruce honorably and faithfully served our country as a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Bruce was employed as an electrician with Lester George for many years, until his retirement. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and his cats. In addition to his wife of 35 years, Debra, Bruce is survived by his children: Brian S. Angstadt, fiance of Heather Hall, Spout Springs, Va.; Eric S., husband of Jessica L. (Dorward) Angstadt, Muhlenberg Township; stepson, Jeremy L. George, husband of Yaritza Ortiz, Wilmington, Del. Other survivors include 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There are siblings: Joan (Angstadt), widow of Donald Moyer; Judith (Angstadt), widow of Ernest Dunkelberger; Linda (Angstadt), widow of Richard Reinert; Christine (Angstadt), wife of Curtis Conrath; Diane (Angstadt), wife of Steven Curry; and Thomas Angstadt. There are also several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by a daughter, Rebecca S. Angstadt; and brothers, Robert and Joseph Angstadt. A memorial service to celebrate Bruce’s life will be held on Tuesday February 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., from Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with Reverend Kent W. Rhodehamel, officiating. Inurnment, with military honors, will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday evening, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., in the funeral home. There will be no viewing on Tuesday. The family requests contributions be made in Bruce’s memory to , 3893 Adler Place, #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to family to help defray costs. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020