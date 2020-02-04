Home

Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc.
346 West Main Street
Kutztown, PA
Bruce A. Baver, 70, of Kutztown, passed away February 2, 2020, surrounded by family. He was the husband of Marilyn (Hauck) Baver, and they have been married for nearly 49 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Mildred (Smith) Baver. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Baver. Bruce was a 1967 graduate of Kutztown High School. Bruce was a proud small business owner in Kutztown for over 40 years with his shop, Baver’s Antiques. He polished and refinished antique lighting to its original luster, working with mostly brass and copper. He also worked on unique items like cash registers, fire extinguishers, and brass beds. He was a member of the Kutztown Fire Company. Bruce was a life-long fan of the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, sticking by them through thick and thin. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughter, Shari, wife of Michael Heisey; and grand children, Madison, Morgan and Jacob of Florida. Visitation with the family Saturday, February 8, 2020 2pm to 4pm in the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. 346 West Main Street, Kutztown. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to 1525 Valley Center Parkway Suite 180, Bethlehem Pa. 18017 or to Lehigh Valley Health Network, Office of Philanthropy, 2100 Mack Blvd. PO Box 1883, Allentown PA 18105 for the medication assistance fund.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
