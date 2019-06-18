Bruce R. Bossler, 80, formerly of

Shoemakersville, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Rittenhouse Village at Muhlenberg, where he resided.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Walter R. and Thelma J. (Dierolf) Bossler. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Bruce worked for Textile Machine Works, Allentown Cement Company and Arrow International, working at each company for thirteen years. He also held numerous part-time jobs. Bruce loved baseball and enjoyed going to the Reading Phillies and Hamburg Legion games. He enjoyed long drives and riding his bicycle around

Shoemakersville. Bruce was a workaholic and was an "As Seen on TV" junkie. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Bruce is survived by his children: Michael A. Bossler, Leesport; Gayle E. (Bossler), wife of Richard Baumann,

Upper Bern Twp.; and Amyclaire (Bossler), wife of Brad Klopp, Sinking Spring; and three granddaughters: Kassidy Baumann; Olivia Klopp and Lilli Klopp. He is also survived by his siblings: Eugene P. Bossler, Reading; Betty V. Kreider, Shillington; and Doris M. Eberhart, Wernersville.

Bruce was predeceased by siblings, Earl W. Bossler and June A. Hebhardt.

Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m., from

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A visitation with the family will be held in the

funeral home Friday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to dress casual.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to American Tinnitus Association, 522 S.W. Fifth Avenue, Suite 825, Portland, OR 97207. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



