Bruce C. Schmeck
Bruce C. Schmeck Bruce C. Schmeck, 82, of Adamstown, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Reading to the late Ralph and Gladys (Stoud) Schmeck. Bruce was the owner of Schmeck’s Tavern from 1973 to 2000. He enjoyed fishing, dirt track racing and spending time with his buddies at the garage. He was also a NASCAR fan and a US Army veteran. Bruce is survived by two children, Bruce Schmeck of Adamstown, Lori, wife of Anthony Lehman of Denver; two grandsons, Zachary Fox, Dillon Lehman; two great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Verna Shumate of Lititz, Wayne Schmeck of Ephrata. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Schmeck and a sister, Etta Mae Sheaffer. Services and interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Bruce’s memory may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society of Central Pennsylvania, 800 Corporate Circle, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17110. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
