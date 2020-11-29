Bruce F. Cawley, 69, of Fleetwood, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Kutztown Manor, Kutztown, PA. Born September 30, 1951 in Coaldale, PA, he was the son of the late Pierce F. & Irene D. (Malick) Cawley. He and his wife of 32 years, Nancy A. (Rohrbach) Cawley, were married on April 23, 1988 at St. Peter’s Union Church, Macungie. Bruce worked for JE Knitting Mills for 4 years and went on to work for Knoll Furniture Manufacturing, East Greenville, for over 25 years. While at Knoll he was a supervisor working in warehouse and inventory control as well as a fleet manager. Bruce was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fleetwood. He graduated in 1969 from Tamaqua High School and attended Muhlenberg College. He loved fishing, target shooting and making crafts. In addition to his wife, Nancy, Bruce is survived by his step-son, Kevin J. Rohrbach, husband of Michelle Rohrbach, his grandchildren, Dakota, Christopher and Brandon, his step-grandchildren, Destiny & Ryan, his great-grandchildren, Carter and Abigail and by his loving pets, Molly and Pixie. Funeral Services for Bruce will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 E. Arch St., Fleetwood, PA. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Union Church Cemetery, Macungie. Viewings will be held on Friday evening, December 4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, and again on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bruce’s honor to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 E. Arch St., Fleetwood, PA 19522. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Bruce and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
