Bruce D. Haggerty, 77, of Alsace Twp., passed away on

July 22, 2019 at his residence.

He was the husband of Mary E. (Wanner) Haggerty. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Ferdinand G. and Ethlyn (Stohler) Haggerty. Bruce was employed for many years as a laborer for SunocoFiber. He last worked as the head of maintenance for Daniel Boone School District. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his

vacation home in Potter County, Pa.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter,

Renee Lin Kohler, wife of Scott E., of Mohnton; and

brothers, Rodney and Dale Haggerty.

Bean Funeral Homes of Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



