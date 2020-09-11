Bruce L. Dickinson Bruce L. Dickinson, 58, of Sinking Spring passed away on Sunday September 6, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Leon and Janet (Behrle) Dickinson. His is survived by his loving wife Leeanne J. Dickinson. Along with his wife, Mr. Dickinson is also survived by his son Quinn A. Dickinson of Sinking Spring, his brother, Brian Dickinson of Sinking Spring and his sister, Beth Dickinson of Annville. Bruce retired as a Chief Quarter Master for the US Coast Guard in 2003, was a wheelchair van driver for Western Berks Ambulance until 2019 and served as Fire Police Lieutenant for the Wyomissing Fire Department as well as serving in The Western Berks and Township of Spring Fire Rescue over the past 20 years. A celebration of life memorial service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue Sinking Spring, Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Amy S. Landis, certified celebrant will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. To view the obituary in its entirety or to make online condolences, please visit: www.beanfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bruce’s memory to the Animal Rescue League of Berks Co. 58 Kennel Rd. Birdsboro, PA 19508.