Bruce M. “Buck” Rohrbach Bruce M. “Buck” Rohrbach, Sr., 90, of Sinking Spring, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:55 am in Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Elva F. “Fay” (Cox) Rohrbach to whom he married on November 25, 1950. Born in Laureldale, Mr. Rohrbach was the son of the late Claude and Evadia C. (Kuhn) Rohrbach. Bruce graduated from Wernersville High School in 1947, enlisted in the US Navy in 1950, and was a plank owner on the USS Northampton, working in supply. In civilian life, he worked mostly in corporate management, where he did a great deal of public speaking. After retiring from the Bachman Company, he worked semi-retired at Walmart, until fully retiring. Bruce was also a musician in the early part of his life, and was involved in the performing arts. He tap danced as a child, was a singer, acted in plays after graduation, lead a dance orchestra after high school graduation, and took his talents as a trumpet player into his Navy band in Virginia. He liked and participated in multiple sports, as well as becoming an expert rifleman, where as a young man, he became an instructor. Most of his life, he was known by his nickname “Buck”, but earned nickname “Trouble” during his Walmart working years. Bruce was a proud man full of integrity, and was fearless when sharing his thoughts on what was right, or sharing his sense of humor. Bruce was involved in, or was a member of, many organizations including Navy Club of the USA, Navy Club of Reading Ship 258, lifetime member of the U.S Navy Cruisers Sailors Association, the American Legion, Heidelberg Heritage Society, the National Rifle Association, the History Club, just to name a few. In addition to his wife, Mr. Rohrbach is survived by his son Bruce M. Rohrbach, Jr. husband of Lori Rohrbach of Sinking Spring and his daughter Laurie A. Hritz, wife of David G. Hritz of Robesonia and was preceded in death by his son Michael A. Rohrbach, May 9, 2004. He is also survived by his grandchildren Chad Rohrbach, Larry Rohrbach, Tara Hritz, Scott Rohrbach, Jason Rohrbach, Zachary Rohrbach and his 7 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. Mr. Rohrbach was preceded in death by his grandson Joshua D. Hritz. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 am. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Saturday 8:30 am to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Folds of Honor Foundation, Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182 in memory of Mr. Bruce M. Rohrbach, Sr. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019