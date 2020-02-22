|
Bruce E. Walk, 67 of Reading, passed away on Feb. 21 in his residence. Born in Tyrone, PA., he was the son of the late Jack A. and Mabel J. (Weaver) Walk. Bruce was an avid sports fan and Phillies Fan. He was predeceased by a brother, Jack Walk. Surviving are his three sons, Peter J. husband of Karren Walk, Shillington, PA, Andrew M. husband of Felicia Walk, Kenhorst, PA, Matthew E. Walk, Quakertown, PA; brothers, Grand Walk, PA, Kim Walk, PA; sister, Gretchen Averill, PA; 2 Grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 a.m. in New Life of Shillington, 315 W. Broad Street., Shillington PA. Interment will be private. Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, Inc., Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. 610-375-4337.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020