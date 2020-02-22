Home

Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
New Life of Shillington
315 W. Broad Street
Shillington, PA
View Map
1952 - 2020
Bruce E. Walk, 67 of Reading, passed away on Feb. 21 in his residence. Born in Tyrone, PA., he was the son of the late Jack A. and Mabel J. (Weaver) Walk. Bruce was an avid sports fan and Phillies Fan. He was predeceased by a brother, Jack Walk. Surviving are his three sons, Peter J. husband of Karren Walk, Shillington, PA, Andrew M. husband of Felicia Walk, Kenhorst, PA, Matthew E. Walk, Quakertown, PA; brothers, Grand Walk, PA, Kim Walk, PA; sister, Gretchen Averill, PA; 2 Grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 a.m. in New Life of Shillington, 315 W. Broad Street., Shillington PA. Interment will be private. Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, Inc., Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. 610-375-4337.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
