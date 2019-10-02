|
Bryan Albert Varone Bryan Albert Varone passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his wife of 56 years, E. Linda Varone, nee McGuire, and his four daughters. Born in Reading, he was the son of Louis and Mae (Calcasacco) Varone. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four daughters: Elizabeth Varone Barrer (#1); Eileen Sweigart (#2) wife of Darryl; Jennifer Varone (#3); and Melissa Varone (#4), wife of Jeffrey Harenza; six grandchildren whom he adored: Jordan Sweigart; Madison Barrer; McKenzie Sweigart; boyfriend Alex Wenrich; Remington Barrer; Sidney Barrer; and Nicholas Lloyd; and a great-granddaughter, Phoenix. Pop Pop Varone was there for all of his grandchildren and even for his grandpups: Bentley Barrer, Marleau Sweigart, Arthur Lloyd and Dixon Varone Harenza. Bryan was a much-admired barber on Spring Street where he was a fixture in the community, listening and spending time with so many customers. The family joke was that he could travel outside of Reading and he would bet that he would run into one of his customers - he was right 100% of the time! In order to support his family, Bryan sold his barber shop and started a new career at Western Electric working in its Reading factory and ended his career years later at the same company, but then known as Lucent Technologies. Throughout his life, he had Linda by his side helping support him, working full-time as well and raising their family. Family and work ethic were Bryan’s way of life. Sunday dinners were treasured. Not giving up on his passion, he was still a barber for both of his grandsons, and in retirement helped his best friend cut hair. He also established the “Hello Kitty Club” for his granddaughters. He was an avid spectator of his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed spending time with his son-in-laws, whether watching football or shooting clays. Bryan is survived by his three brothers: Christopher Varone (wife Janice), David Varone (wife Bonnie), Gilbert Varone and his brother-in-law William (Bill) McGuire. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He felt lucky that he charmed Linda during their courtship and was most proud of his four daughters and the work ethic that he instilled in them. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 11:00 a.m. at John P. Feeney Funeral Home, in Reading’s Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please hug the one you love or perform a random act of kindness. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019