Bryan P. Yetto, 87, of Reading, formerly of Temple, passed away Monday, July 1st, 2019, in Tower Health, Reading Hospital from the result of an automobile accident.

Bryan was married for sixty-one loving years to Jean A. (Tolomei) Yetto. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Gibilisco) Yetto.

Bryan was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was

employed for over forty years at NGK Metals. He was an

artist and loved to bowl. He was a member of the St. Marco Society in Temple, the Victor Emmanuel Beneficial Society, Temple Fire Co. and active in the NGK Credit Union. Bryan loved his family very much. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

Additional survivors include two daughters, Cheryl L. Rasner and husband, Michael D. Rasner, of Marlton, N.J., and Maria A. Yetto, of Philadelphia. There is a grandson, Matthew A. Rasner; and a step grandson, Ryan C. Rasner and wife, Marissa Rasner. Also, a brother, Gene Yetto; and two nephews, Eric and Scott Yetto.

A prayer service will be held on Monday, July 8th, at Noon in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple. A viewing will be held on Monday in the

funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until Noon. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery in Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Guardian Angels RCC, 3121 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605. Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



