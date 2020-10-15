1/1
Buddy (Edward Louis) Ulrich
1948 - 2020
?“Buddy” (Edward Louis) Ulrich, 71, of Reading, PA transcended into the cosmos on October 8, 2020; his two loving daughters were by his side. Born on November 9, 1948, Buddy was the son of the late Harold and Anna Loose and Robert P. Ulrich. He was a graduate of Fleetwood High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971, stationed aboard the USS Intrepid. Having traveled extensively in Europe, South America, and eastern Asia during his service, he developed an appreciation for culture, nature, & art that would continue throughout his life. Buddy was a bright man, both in intellect and spirit who enjoyed sharing his knowledge of naturopathy with others. He was an entrepreneur with an endless curiosity & zest for life. His passions included botany, winemaking, raising swans, cooking, classical & choral music, and meditation. He was an activist for environmental issues and a strong advocate for non-GMO foods & labeling, though he’d rarely turn down fast food and a coke. He faced the many hardships of his life with a great sense of humor, finding the light & positivity in difficult situations. He was authentic, loving, & a survivor. Buddy deeply loved & cherished his family and friends. He was the perfect balance of charm & grit and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his former wife, Olyvia Jo Deisher; daughter, Erin Chatenka; daughter, Kelly Adams and her husband Curtis; grandchildren Bradley Chatenka and Alaina Adams. Celebration of life to be held outside on November 7th, 2020 at Unity Church of Reading, 4443 10th Avenue, Temple, PA 19560. Memorial service 1-2pm, remembrance/time of sharing 2-3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Unity Church or the Greater Berks Food Pantry. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve Buddy's family. Online memories may be shared at www.theocauman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Unity Church of Reading
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Unity Church of Reading
Funeral services provided by
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
6103744505
Memories & Condolences
