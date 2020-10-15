?“Buddy” (Edward Louis) Ulrich, 71, of Reading, PA transcended into the cosmos on October 8, 2020; his two loving daughters were by his side. Born on November 9, 1948, Buddy was the son of the late Harold and Anna Loose and Robert P. Ulrich. He was a graduate of Fleetwood High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971, stationed aboard the USS Intrepid. Having traveled extensively in Europe, South America, and eastern Asia during his service, he developed an appreciation for culture, nature, & art that would continue throughout his life. Buddy was a bright man, both in intellect and spirit who enjoyed sharing his knowledge of naturopathy with others. He was an entrepreneur with an endless curiosity & zest for life. His passions included botany, winemaking, raising swans, cooking, classical & choral music, and meditation. He was an activist for environmental issues and a strong advocate for non-GMO foods & labeling, though he’d rarely turn down fast food and a coke. He faced the many hardships of his life with a great sense of humor, finding the light & positivity in difficult situations. He was authentic, loving, & a survivor. Buddy deeply loved & cherished his family and friends. He was the perfect balance of charm & grit and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his former wife, Olyvia Jo Deisher; daughter, Erin Chatenka; daughter, Kelly Adams and her husband Curtis; grandchildren Bradley Chatenka and Alaina Adams. Celebration of life to be held outside on November 7th, 2020 at Unity Church of Reading, 4443 10th Avenue, Temple, PA 19560. Memorial service 1-2pm, remembrance/time of sharing 2-3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Unity Church or the Greater Berks Food Pantry. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve Buddy's family. Online memories may be shared at www.theocauman.com