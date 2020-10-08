1/1
Buffy Garcia
Buffy L. Garcia, age 49, of Blandon, passed on October 6, 2020 at Reading Hospital. The wife of Alejandro Garcia. Born in West Reading the daughter of Gene Bossler and Mary Lou (Werner) Bossler of Blandon. Buffy was a graduate of Fleetwood High School class of 1989. After high school she was hired by Giorgi Foods, Inc. and spent the next 30 years, working in quality control. Buffy loved spending time with her family, going on vacations and being a die hard Eagles fan with her family. She was a hard worker and put so much passion into everything she did. Surviving are her husband Alejandro, daughters Guadalupe L. Hurtado of Blandon; Jessica C. Hurtado of Reading and son Mario A. Garcia of Blandon, and her two grandchildren BrookeL. Diggs and Jayden J. Diggs. A viewing will be Saturday October 10th from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the Mae a. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Followed by a graveside service at Maidencreek Cemetery at 11:30AM. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Maidencreek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
