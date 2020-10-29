Burton F. Taylor Burton F. Taylor, 82, of Reading passed away, October 27, 2020, at Berkshire Center, Exeter, PA. He was the loving husband of 57 years to Patricia A. (Katrinak) Taylor. Born in Sayre, PA, he was a son of the late Francis and Pauline (Clink) Taylor. Burton was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School, Rome, PA and Pennsylvania State University, where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He proudly served in the U.S Army during 1963-1965 Honorably Discharging with Rank of SP5. Burton was employed by Junior and Senior Forty Fort High School District in Forty Fort, PA. Industrial Education Instructor and Curriculum Development; Provided Engineering Services, Testing, Operations, Maintenance and Training to clients in Industrial and Government Agencies. Including Fossil and Nuclear Power Plants, Pulp and Papermills, Petroleum Refining Plants, Chemical Plants, US Army and Navy Facilities. Forty Fort School District, Forty Fort, PA 1961-1962 Penn Optical Company, Reading, PA, 1962 Sanders and Thomas Inc, Consulting and Engineering, Pottstown, PA 1962-1971 Gilbert Commonwealth and United Energy Services Corporation, Reading, PA, 1971-1995. He was a member of St. John Baptist De La Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington, PA. Burton was also a life member of the Penn State Alumni Life and the American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and watching Penn State games. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Kevin Taylor husband of Sherrie Taylor, Mohnton, PA and Kimberly (Taylor) Dalius wife of Eric Dalius, Miami Beach, FL.; two siblings: Ruthann (Taylor) Kolosky, Shickshinny, PA and Peggy (Taylor) Bessey, Endicott, NY; and four grandchildren: Bradley Dalius, Jacklyn Dalius, Brandon Taylor and Dillon Taylor. He was predeceased by two brothers: Dale Taylor and Louis Taylor. Entombment will be Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Penn State University Giving, 1-888-800-9163. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
