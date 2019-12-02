|
Burton R. Griffith, 75, peacefully passed away, Saturday, November 30, at the Reading Hospital, where he had been a patient since Wednesday. He was born in Reading, December 30, 1943, the son of the late Edward C. and June M. (Hershey) Griffith. He is survived by his sister, Sandra J. (Griffith), wife of Thomas J. Graupp; brother, Barry E. Griffith, and his companion, Ardell M. Ehman, all of Reading. He also has many loving nieces and nephews; and his loving dog, Winnie. He graduated from Exeter High School in 1962 and then worked in roofing sales his entire life, first as a manager for Stelwagon Manufacturing, Reading, and retiring from Bradco Roofing, Tampa, Fla. He was also a member of the Central PA Teamsters Union. He enjoyed traveling, but his passion for cars and racing were his real love. In his life, he probably owned over 100 cars, and if you’ve ever bought a used one in PA or FL, it was probably his, previously. He was also close friends with Stockcar legend Buzzie Reutimann and would travel to races throughout the NE and FL to watch him. Later, he attended many NASCAR races to watch Buzzie’s son, David, race. It was always a topic of conversation at any meal, along with whatever local sports teams were playing at the time. He also enjoyed spending time at local markets and just being around family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him! Services are private at the convenience of the family. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc, 1501 N 11th Street, Reading, is charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com. Donations can be made in his memory to the Animal Rescue League Berks Co., 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.
