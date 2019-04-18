Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Byron Stein.

Byron G. Stein, 73, of Shillington, passed away on April 15, 2019, at Manor Care

Sinking Spring.

He was the husband of Jacquelyn M. Stein. They celebrated 24 years of marriage.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late George and Agnes Mary (Stoudt) Stein.

Byron held many occupations and was last employed as a truck driver for Petro Home Services, retiring in 2007. He was a member of Berks County Harley Owner Group.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Jack and Curtis Stein.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his children: Jeffrey Missimer; Jaime Payne, wife of Eric of Smyrna, Del.; and Erin Rosenberg, wife of Brandon, of North

Carolina. Also surviving are stepchildren: Jeremy Littlehales, fiancé of Michelle Rittmann, of N.J., Kevin Littlehales, fiancé of Sharon White, of Shillington, and

Jessica Shugar, wife of Mark, of Georgetown, Del.;

grandchild, Ariana Otter; and great-grandchildren, Liam Chimel and Nova Otter.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the family home on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Bean Funeral Homes and Cremation Service of

Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online

condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.




