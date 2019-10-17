Home

C. Deborah Weaver, 69, of Wernersville, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Berks Heim. She was the wife of Donald W. Weaver, with whom she shared 37 years of marriage, on June 24. Deborah, a daughter of the late Charles and Carolyn (Jacobs) Royer, was born in Richland, Va. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Michael B. Weaver, Seattle; a daughter, Megan J., wife of Patrick McCafferty; and four grandchildren: Cole Weaver, Liam, Michael, and Ethan McCafferty. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Royer. After retiring from interior decorating, she continued on to make miniature furniture. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Planned Parenthood or to Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
