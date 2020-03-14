|
C. Spencer Kershaw, 86 of Adamstown, passed away on March 12th in his residence. He was the husband of Norberta R. (Engelhart) Kershaw. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Louis and Isabelle Kershaw. Spencer was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints of Reading. He was a retired High School coach and US Air Force Veteran. He had been active with the Boy Scouts of America and helped with the Special Olympics. Spencer is predeceased by children, Patricia A. Majus, SuAnne McCormick and Bonnie Majus; his brothers, John D. Richard L and James E. Kershaw. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, David Israel, Kenneth Kershaw, George J. Majus, Beverly Moyer, Frank Majus and Debbie; 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 2:00 PM in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3344 Reading Crest Ave., Reading, PA. 19605. A viewing will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 PM in church. Interment will be in Rosedale Memorial Park, Ben Salem, PA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his memory to the Special Olympics at www.specialolympics.org CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020