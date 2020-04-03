Home

Cainwain Crossland Obituary
Cainwain H. “Sis” (Hayward) Crossland, 93, of Douglassville, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Amity Place Senior Living. She was the wife of the late George A. Crossland. Born in Brownsville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Earl and Mary Ann (Kmetz) Hayward. Cainwain was a graduate of West Newton High School. Cainwain is survived by two sons, Jay Crossland husband of Donna, of Exeter Township; and Earl Crossland, husband of Susan, of Cincinnati; four grandchildren: Sean, Evan, Catherine and Susannah; two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Oscar. She was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine Posey. A private graveside service will be held at West Newton Cemetery, West Newton, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Osteoporosis Society, 251 18th St S #630, Arlington, VA 22202. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
