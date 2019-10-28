|
Calvin “Pete” Chipperfield, 93, formerly of West Reading, passed away October 24, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the widower of Marie (Kraft) Chipperfield. They shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late John and Sallie (Schwanbach) Chipperfield. Calvin was a loving and devoted husband, having cared for his wife during the last years of her life. He is survived by his son, William Chipperfield, of Reading; daughter, Pamela Chipperfield, of Fleetwood; two granddaughters, Traci DeCarlo, of Mifflintown; and Jennifer Buck, of Reading; two great-grandsons, Tyler and Connor; two great-granddaughters, Robin and Charissa; and two great-great-grandchildren, Steven and Vada. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his son, Walter; and eight brothers and sisters. Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Contributions may be made to Bausman Memorial United Church of Christ, 1064 Penn Ave, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
