Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Chipperfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Chipperfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin Chipperfield Obituary
Calvin “Pete” Chipperfield, 93, formerly of West Reading, passed away October 24, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the widower of Marie (Kraft) Chipperfield. They shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late John and Sallie (Schwanbach) Chipperfield. Calvin was a loving and devoted husband, having cared for his wife during the last years of her life. He is survived by his son, William Chipperfield, of Reading; daughter, Pamela Chipperfield, of Fleetwood; two granddaughters, Traci DeCarlo, of Mifflintown; and Jennifer Buck, of Reading; two great-grandsons, Tyler and Connor; two great-granddaughters, Robin and Charissa; and two great-great-grandchildren, Steven and Vada. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his son, Walter; and eight brothers and sisters. Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Contributions may be made to Bausman Memorial United Church of Christ, 1064 Penn Ave, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now