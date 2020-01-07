Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Mulvaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin H. Mulvaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin H. Mulvaney Obituary
Calvin H. “Hank” Mulvaney, 55, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. In accordance with his wishes, his family made the difficult but noble choice to donate to Gift of Life. Hank shared 28 loving years with his wife, Kathleen M. (Keturakis). Born in West Chester, Hank was a child of Mary E. (Poore) and the late Calvin H. Mulvaney, Sr. Hank graduated from Twin Valley High School ’83, and worked for many years at the former Hub Fabricating Company, later acquired by Tyco, until his early retirement. Hank was a social man who found it easy to make friends wherever he was. He had a passion for classic cars and antique motorcycles. If he wasn’t visiting a museum or watching “American Pickers,” Hank was singing karaoke with his family. Hank enjoyed antiques, but spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, was a priceless treasure. In addition to his wife, Hank is survived by his children: Anthony J. Mulvaney, husband of Ashiley, of Wellsboro; Amanda M. Mulvaney, fiancé of Zak Kulp, of Gibraltor; and Ethan G. Mulvaney, fiancé of Sonia A. Castro, of Wernersville: grandchildren: Kelsi, Jameson, Lane, Layla, and Meadow; and his brother, Harvey Schreiber, husband of Cheryl Ann . He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Hank is predeceased by his brothers John and Bill, and his sisters, Mary and Audrey. A celebration of Hank’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends and family are invited to gather at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of service. Please wear casual attire, especially clothing celebrating Hank’s love for Harley Davidson or classic cars. In lieu of flowers, Kathy and the children ask that contributions in Hank’s memory be made to Gift of Life, https://www.giftoflife.org/contrib, or to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -