Calvin H. “Hank” Mulvaney, 55, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. In accordance with his wishes, his family made the difficult but noble choice to donate to Gift of Life. Hank shared 28 loving years with his wife, Kathleen M. (Keturakis). Born in West Chester, Hank was a child of Mary E. (Poore) and the late Calvin H. Mulvaney, Sr. Hank graduated from Twin Valley High School ’83, and worked for many years at the former Hub Fabricating Company, later acquired by Tyco, until his early retirement. Hank was a social man who found it easy to make friends wherever he was. He had a passion for classic cars and antique motorcycles. If he wasn’t visiting a museum or watching “American Pickers,” Hank was singing karaoke with his family. Hank enjoyed antiques, but spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, was a priceless treasure. In addition to his wife, Hank is survived by his children: Anthony J. Mulvaney, husband of Ashiley, of Wellsboro; Amanda M. Mulvaney, fiancé of Zak Kulp, of Gibraltor; and Ethan G. Mulvaney, fiancé of Sonia A. Castro, of Wernersville: grandchildren: Kelsi, Jameson, Lane, Layla, and Meadow; and his brother, Harvey Schreiber, husband of Cheryl Ann . He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Hank is predeceased by his brothers John and Bill, and his sisters, Mary and Audrey. A celebration of Hank’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends and family are invited to gather at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of service. Please wear casual attire, especially clothing celebrating Hank’s love for Harley Davidson or classic cars. In lieu of flowers, Kathy and the children ask that contributions in Hank’s memory be made to Gift of Life, https://www.giftoflife.org/contrib, or to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020