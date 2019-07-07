Calvin Bernard Summers Jr., 94, of

Reading and Philadelphia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 30, 2019, at Penn Medicine, University of

Pennsylvania.

The love of his life, Imogene J. (Prentice) Summers, passed away September 29, 2007. He was born in Westminster, Md., on February 14, 1925, a son of the late Calvin Sr. and Mary L. (Dorsey) Summers. He was

employed by the City of Philadelphia as a water treatment operator.

Calvin proudly served his country in the Army as a

private from July 6, 1943-February 10, 1946, and is alleged to be the last African American to have served during World War II. He was always present at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum World War II weekends and he often spoke at venues about his life experiences serving his country in many cities, educational institutions and congregations.

Calvin enjoyed time on Facebook, computer games and taking pictures. He was a very humble man who loved spending time with his family and was dedicated to the Red, White and Blue.

Surviving are his 4 grandchildren: Stephen Hill and his companion, Learer; Cynthia Hill-Wilson and her husband, Derrick Wilson; twins, Joseph Hill and James Hill;

numerous great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends.

Calvin was predeceased by his daughter, Nadine Lee Hayes, May 5, 2009.

Home Going Service will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. Burial to follow with military honors at Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be Wednesday 12-1:00 p.m., in the funeral home.

