Candace M. Butler, 53, of West Reading, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, in her residence.

She was the fiancée of Allan "Flint"

Robinson. Born in Reading, she was a

daughter of the late Maynard Feno. She was employed as a home health care worker for many years.

In addition to her fiancée, she is survived by her

daughters: Shanta Simmons and Aisha Taylor, both of Reading; and also Thamar Taylor and Catia Taylor, both of Lancaster. She is also survived by her son, Rashawn Schmidt, of Reading. Also surviving is her sister, Kim Black, of Reading. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ari, Brayden, Malaya, Mylah, Nadia, Thamin, Naim and Camari.

She was predeceased by a son, Jaleel Amin; and a brother, Scott Warunek.

Services will be held in Theo. C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn Street, Reading, PA, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may view on Saturday from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Contributions may be made to Allan Robinson and mailed to 207 Scamore Road, West Reading, Pa. 19611.

