It is with great sadness that the family of Candice Betty "Candy" Morse, of Morgantown, Pa., announces her

passing after a brief illness, on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Candy was born in Philadelphia on June 17, 1971, to

Harold Jones and Michal (Honore') Jones.

She was raised in Royersford, Pa., and later attended Rosemont College, graduating with a bachelor of arts

degree in political science.

On October 8, 2010, she happily married Richard (Ted) Morse. Together, they had a son, Daniel, and added to their family with Ted's son, Evan.

Candy had a successful career in marketing with her most recent position at Lincoln Financial Group of

Philadelphia as senior marketing manager.

Candy had an amazing knack of always making people feel comfortable and welcome. She is well known for her quick smile and social grace.

Candy will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Ted; their children, Daniel, 8 years-old, and Evan, 19. She is also survived by her father, Harold Jones; her mother, Michal Jones; and many relatives and friends.

A memorial service celebrating Candy's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Brick Lane

Community Church, 52 South Brick Lane, Elverson, PA 19520. The Reverend Steve Estes is officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fresh Air Fund: https://freshair.org/ would be appreciated.

