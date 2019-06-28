Carey T. Hahn, age 61, of Temple, passed away on June 26, 2019, at Penn State Health-St. Joseph's.

Husband of Tammy J. (Thurman) Hahn, they celebrated 41 years of marriage on

November 26th.

He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Leroy Hahn and Frieda (Eckoff) Hahn.

Carey worked for UA Local 420 Steamfitters of

Philadelphia.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy; and children: Carrie J. (Hahn) Bausch, Sabrina J. Hahn, Bonnie J. (Hahn) Lightner and T. Jarrett Hahn; also nine grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.

A viewing will be Monday, July 1st from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 27 Lyons Road, Fleetwood, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in New Jerusalem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contribution will be made in Carey's memory to either New Jerusalem Lutheran Church,

Milton Hershey Cancer Center, 400 University Drive,

Hershey, PA 17033, or the Ronald McDonald House, 745 West Grove Road, Hershey, PA 17033.

