Carl Owen Abbott 80, passed away Sunday December 22, 2019 in his Exeter Township residence with his wife by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 20 years, Cheryl L (Lorah) Abbott. He was born in Cincinnati, OH., on January 16, 1939 a son of the late Seward R and Grace (Reynolds) Abbott. Carl was employed as manager at various bearings distribution companies throughout PA., OH., N.J., and KY., and lastly at Philadelphia Ball & Roller, retiring there. He was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Birdsboro Lodge # 479 and served as Worshipful Master while living in Kentucky. One of his greatest accomplishments was receiving his private pilot license. He loved Kentucky Wildcats basketball and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Carl embraced his fishing trips to Canada with his son and grandsons. He enjoyed building model planes and singing with his "Bluegrass Boys" band. Carl attended Pennside Presbyterian Church. Also surviving are his children; Bonnie Lea Love of Kentucky, Brian Keith Abbott of Kentucky, Christopher Owen and his wife Valerie Abbott of Easton, PA., his sister Irma Smith widow of Harold Smith of Cincinnati, OH., 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Carl was predeceased by his brother Leroy Bud Abbott. Services will be Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11am in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reading. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewing will be 10-11am in the funeral home. Masonic rites will be performed at 1045am. Contributions may be made at Bawac Inc., 7970 Kentucky Dr., Florence, KY., 41042. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019