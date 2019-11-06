|
|
Carl B. Hoffman, “King of Swing,” 73, of Oley, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Stephanie (McGow) Hoffman. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of Carl O. Hoffman, Oley, and the late Marguerite (Dephillipe) Hoffman. He was a 1964 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School and obtained his master’s degree from Kutztown College in education. The King of Swing’s show business began on Atlantic City’s famed Steele Pier in 1961. He was 15 years old. He toured nationally throughout the 60s and 70s with his own dynamic five piece show band, appearing in the Poconos, Atlantic City, Ocean City, Md., Virginia Beach, Myrtle Beach, the Catskills and Las Vegas. As a solo performer, from 1980 until the present, he has performed at many top resorts, hotels, restaurants, cabarets and retirement communities throughout the country. Carl worked as a teacher for 30 years, starting his career at North East Middle School and Reading High, finishing at Oley High School. In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by three daughters: Dr. Christine Schaeffer, wife of Nick and mother to Avery, Greensburg, Justine Frantz, Fleetwood, and Melinda Moss, Boyertown; one son, Jason Frantz, Fleetwood; and rescue and therapy dog, Midas. Also surviving are five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by great-grandson, Giovanni. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Furever Yours Rescue, 1722 Norristown Rd., Ambler, PA 19002. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019