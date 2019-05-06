Carl Adam Bennicoff, 91, formerly of

Reading, passed away on May 3rd in Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville. He was the husband of the late Mary Ellen (Reedy) Bennicoff who passed away August 2012.

Born in Kutztown, he was the son of the late Germanus and Verna (Angstadt) Bennicoff.

Carl was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the former Pomeroy's where he repaired

furniture for over 40 years. Prior, he had several jobs over the years including Glidden Paint, Pep Boys and many others.

He was predeceased by a sister, Mae Bennicoff; brother, Ira P. and his wife, Lucille Bennicoff.

Surviving is one daughter, Dr. Louise A. Bennicoff Johnson, wife of Jeffery K. Johnson, Nevada City, Calif.; one son, Timothy J. Bennicoff, Ridgecrest, Calif.; 2 grandchildren, Virginia L. Brensel, Benjamin J. Pellow; 3 great-grandchildren: Isabella A. Brensel, Allison P. Brensel, Zoe B. Pellow.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., in Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Receiving time will be from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Keystone Military Families, 331 Main St., Shoemakersville, PA 19555. CRAMP-HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME, Centre Park, Reading has charge. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com, 610-375-4337.



