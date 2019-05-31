His number came up! He was dying to win it BIG and finally won the lottery! A day

before he passed on Friday, May 24, 2019, Carl said, "I feel a big windfall coming - what's better than eternal life with the Lord!

Carl Stephen Bolick was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.,

traveled the world as a military family, graduated from Brussels American, joined the U.S. Air Force and started a family with his wife of 43 years, Helen K. (Karpovicz) Bolick.

Carl did not pride himself on titles or accomplishments and remained loyal to his employer, Boscov's, for over 30 years. Instead he was happy to declare his greatest

accomplishment as his children and grandchildren.

Always lending a helping hand, Carl volunteered with the Exeter Township Lions Club, cheering folks with his

humorous candor. Carl loved road trips near and far, wood turning, nature walks, exploring book stores and collecting nearly everything, notably Lions Club pins, baseball hats and bumper stickers.

In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by his children, Helen D. Amole, and Kenneth S. Bolick; grandchildren:

Gabriel J. and Ethan I. Amole, Carter J., Marek A. and Zoe M. Bolick; his mother, Dorothy I. Bolick; and sister, Sandra L. Walsh.

He was predeceased by his father, Richard F. Bolick; a son, Carl A. Bolick; and a grandson, Jonathon P. Amole.

In lieu of flowers, Carl prefers lottery tickets - but, please express condolences through donations to the Exeter Township Lions Club, 4975 DeMoss Road, Reading, PA 19606.

A celebration of Carl's life will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:30 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA. Friends may call from 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



