Carl R. Bossler, 80, of Blandon, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at

Reading Hospital.

Born March 9, 1938, he was the son of the late M. Esther (Carl) and Robert C. Bossler Jr. He and his wife of 58 years, Marilyn A. (Lorah) Bossler, were married on December 29, 1960, in Maidencreek Church, Blandon.

Carl worked for 32 years for Carpenter Technology

retiring in June 2000, working in the block department and die area. He had previously worked for Maier's Bakery as a door-to-door delivery and salesman and as a manager for the Thriftway, Hamburg.

Carl served his country honorably and faithfully as a member of the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of Maidencreek Church, the CarTech Fellowship Club, the Blandon Fire Company and a life member of the Temple Fire Company. He was a 1956 graduate of

Fleetwood Area High School and loved gardening, fishing, bowling, camping with his family and especially golfing.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Marilyn, are his three children: Carl A. Bossler, husband of Cynthia L. (Ege)

Bossler, Robesonia; Chris M. Bossler, husband of Tracy L. (Snyder) Bossler, Sinking Spring; and Monica L. (Bossler) Bishop, wife of Scott Bishop, Manassas, Va. He is also

survived by his grandchildren: Natalie, Jordan, Madison, Sladen and Adeline; his stepgranddaughter, Tabitha; his brothers: Clark Bossler, husband of Avalion Bossler,

Laureldale, Gene Bossler, husband of MaryLou Bossler, Blandon, and Dallas Bossler, husband of Bonnie Bossler, Muhlenberg Township; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judith M. (Lorah) and Richard Shuman, Blandon; and by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Adam; and a sister in infancy.

Funeral services for Carl will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Maidencreek Church, 261 Main St., Blandon, with Rev. Sara A. Hertzog, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held

Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carl's memory to the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Association, 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601 or to the

Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC,

Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Carl and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



