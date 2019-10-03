|
Carl R. Brumbach Carl R. Brumbach, 83, of Reading, passed away, Tuesday, October 1, at his residence. Carl was born in Reading, on June 24, 1936, a son of the late Hilda (Reese) and Mervyn L. Brumbach. He was the husband of Myrtice (Kreisher) Brumbach. Carl served in the U.S. Army, in the Korean War. He worked in the plant maintenance department, at Lucent Technologies. Carl is survived by five daughters: Sherry Brumbach, of Florida, Tammy Brumbach, of Riverview Park, Terry DeWald, of Riverview Park; Linda McArthur, of Riverview Park, Jodie Brumbach, of Reading; a step-daughter, Vicki Dean, of Reading. Carl is also survived by a sister, Sherry Krietz, of Wernersville; and by eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a step-son, Jeffrey Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7 at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019