Carl H. Brune, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the

Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon, Ill., with his family at his side. He was born on

November 16, 1937, in Reading, Pa., the son of Emil and Anna (Schroëder) Brune.

Carl married Geneva Staudt on March 17, 1962. He

retired from Caron International in Rochelle. Preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva; four daughters: Carol (Ole) Winterton, of Rochelle, Betzy (Craig) Janssen, of St. Charles, Caryn (Ty) Goss, of Pekin, and Carlyn Brune, of Carmel, Ind.; and six grandchildren: Eric and Ryan Winterton, Marcus and Trevor Janssen, and Taylor and Luke Goss.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Faith Lutheran Church, with Rev. Joy Alsop officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 9-10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Serenity Hospice Home or the Faith Lutheran Church. Guest book at www.UngerHorner.com.



