|
|
?Carl "Mad Dog" Edward Gumby, age 64, of Reading, entered eternal life on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Reading Hospital. Mad Dog was born June 4, 1955 to the late Phyllis Jean Gumby and Chalmers Brown, in Reading. Carl was a 1974 graduate of Reading High School, attended Thaddeus Stevens Trade School and enlisted in the United States Army. He worked at Boscov's department store, unloading trailers for 15 years, before retiring because of illness. Carl enjoyed socializing and he was happiest when he was able to "talk your ears off". He enjoyed fishing, archery, hiking, and weight lifting. In addition, Carl loved watching boxing, playing, and watching football. Carl's spirit will be carried on by longtime friend of over 42 years Linda M. Washington; step son Robert B. Johnson IV, of Reading; step daughter Tonya Patience, of Arlington TX; brother Ronald Gumby, of Taylor, TX ; three sisters Michele Rodriguez, of Reading, Constance E. Gumby, of Lebanon and Ann Gumby, of Philadelphia. Carl also leaves behind, step grandson Jarren Boles; two cousins Carl Gumby Jr., Percy Gumby and three half siblings Garry Scott, David Scott and Nina Isaac to cherish his memory. Carl was greeted in heaven by his five brothers; Robert and Stewart Gumby; Theodore and Eugene Farley; Jeffrey Scott and sister Sylvia Gumby. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Gumby family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020