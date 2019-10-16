|
Carl E. Noll Carl E. Noll, 81, of Fleetwood, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Reading Hospital, West Reading, Pa. Born August 2, 1938, in Oley Twp., he was the son of the late Charles D. Noll and Edna H. (Burkey) Noll-Moyer. He and his wife of 56 years, Patricia A. (Seidel) Noll, were married on January 12, 1963, at Salem Shalters Evangelical Lutheran Church, Alsace Township. Carl worked for over 38 years as a welder and relief man for Dana Corporation, Reading. He attended Oley Valley High School. Carl was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing and taking scenic drives and telling stories. He enjoyed trapshooting and was a huge fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. Most of all, Carl loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Patricia, Carl is survived by his two daughters, Jan E. (Noll) Jack, wife of Scott W. Jack, Fleetwood, and Jill N. Noll-Kaye, wife of Keith S. Kaye, Huntington Woods, Michigan. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Seth and his wife Meagan, Jordan, Aden and Travis; his brother, George Noll, Topton; and his sisters, Barbara (Noll) Levan, Fleetwood, and Mary Jane (Noll) Wahl, wife of Dale Wahl, Littleton, Colorado. Along with his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brothers: Daniel, Wayne, Richard and Charles; and by his sisters, Arlene and Nancy. A memorial service for Carl will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood, PA. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions in Carl’s memory may be made to the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Rd., Kempton, PA 19529, or to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Carl and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019