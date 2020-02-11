|
Carl E. "Pete" Wolf, Sr., 95, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Arabelle B. (Bailey) Wolf, who passed away on May 16, 2016. Born in Bethel, PA, he was the son of the late Peter Benjamin and Edna Mae (Bashore) Wolfe. Pete was a graduate of Sinking Spring High School class of 1942 and was also a graduate of the Reading Business Institute in 1947. He was a member of St. Paul's Union in Hamlin, PA and St. John's Lutheran Church in Sinking Spring. Pete was inducted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and proudly served until his discharge in 1946, attaining the rank of Technical Sgt.- Personnel NCO. Employed by A.W. Golden, Inc., from 1947 to 1988, he started as an Accounting Clerk and was then promoted to Office Manager in 1962. Pete was elected Vice President/Secretary in 1974 and retired in 1988. Surviving is one son Carl E. (Ginny), Wyomissing; grandchildren; Matt Wolf (Amy), Ellen Adams (Chris) both of Sinking Spring; and great grandchildren: Sean, Grace, Peter, Alex Catherine, Macy and Sydney. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of the National World War II Memorial, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Ste 316, Washington, D.C. 20003. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020