Carl Faller Obituary

Carl F. Faller, 59, of Atlanta, Georgia,

formerly of Reading, passed away

unexpectedly in his residence on Friday,

September 6, 2019.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Frederick C. and Helen R. (Degler) Faller. Carl graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 1978, and later received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Penn State University in 1982. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Carl is survived by his siblings: Rosemary H. (Faller) Mowery, Patricia L. (Faller) Miller, Timothy C. Faller and Phyllis E. (Faller) Heffner; brothers-in-law: Charles, Peter, Thomas; sister-in-law, Meg; and niece and nephews: Jasmin, Michael, Matthew, Luke and William.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., from Lutheran Church of the Holy

Trinity, 102 Apple Street, Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in Epler's Cemetery, Bern Twp. A viewing will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., in the church.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 14, 2019
