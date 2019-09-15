|
Carl F. Faller, 59, of Atlanta, Georgia,
formerly of Reading, passed away
unexpectedly in his residence on Friday,
September 6, 2019.
Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Frederick C. and Helen R. (Degler)
Faller. Carl graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 1978, and earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Penn State University in 1982. After graduation, Carl was employed by Sargent & Lundy, Chicago Ill.,, where he focused on nuclear power plant design. He joined the U.S. Navy and served from May 1985-June 1990, where he
received nuclear power training and was designated a naval submarine officer in December 1986. He was stationed in Charleston, S.C., and last served aboard USS SIMON
BOLIVAR (SSBN 641). After completing his tour of duty, Carl was employed by Tennessee Valley Authority,
Chattanooga, Tenn., and Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant (Exelon), Lusby, Md., where he specialized in nuclear
power generation. At the time of his death, Carl was
employed by INPO (Institute of Nuclear Power
Operations), Atlanta, Ga., where he was a member of an evaluation team which traveled to nuclear electrical
generating facilities in the United States and worldwide, to observe operations, analyze processes and observe plant activities focusing on safety and reliability. Carl's family was extremely proud of his life achievements and Carl took great pride in working for INPO and contributing to
improving the nuclear power industry.
For the past 10 years, Carl enjoyed playing trombone as a member of the Seed and Feed Marching Abominable,
Atlanta's wildest community band, well known for its
fancifully costumed performers and its high-energy music. He also spent numerous hours improving his house which he jokingly referred to as his "Beverly Hillbilly Mansion." He has positively influenced countless people throughout his life and his intense drive, spirit and sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Carl is survived by his siblings: Rosemary H. (Faller) Mowery, Patricia L. (Faller) Miller, Timothy C. Faller and Phyllis E. (Faller) Heffner; brothers-in-law: Charles, Peter, Thomas; sister-in-law, Meg; and niece and nephews: Jasmin, Michael, Matthew, Luke and William; and his
companion, Ralph Gutierrez.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. from Lutheran Church of the Holy
Trinity, 102 Apple Street, Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in Epler's Cemetery, Bern Twp. A viewing will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. in the church.
Memorial contributions in Carl's name may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, at the above
address, and/or , .
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.