Carl Heckman
Carl R. Heckman, 76, of Reading, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. Born in Windsor Twp., he was the son of the late Morris and Sadie I. (Herber) Heckman. Carl worked for Pennsylvania Steel Foundry, Hamburg. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perry Twp. Carl is survived by two siblings: Ernest E. Heckman, widower of Helen (Boltz) Heckman, Wyomissing; and Ruth M. (Heckman), widow of Richard Kershner, Hamburg; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings: Nevin Heckman, Leroy Heckman, Lloyd Heckman, Paul Heckman, and Grace (Heckman) Wanner. Services will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Zion's Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Please respect the protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and wearing masks. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
