Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Carl Hiestand


2019 - 2019
Carl Hiestand Obituary

Carl M. Hiestand, 74, of Wernersville, passed away August 26, 2019, at the

Lebanon V.A. Medical Center.

He was the loving husband of Nancy L. (Ziegler) Hiestand, with whom he shared many happy years and memories.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late William and

Anna Hiestand.

He was a 1966 graduate of Reading High School and

immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army serving two tours in Vietnam. His first tour was with the First Infantry Division and his second tour was with the Fifth Infantry Division known as the Red Diamond Society. He reached the level of Staff Sergeant and was awarded two Purple Hearts. He was also a Reading Area Community College graduate, where he received his aAsociate's Degree and attended Alvernia University where he was 3 courses shy of receiving his Bachelor's in criminal justice.

Carl was a life member of the Military Order of the

Purple Heart and Disabled Veterans of America, Chapter 10, and life member of the Bernville American Legion. He was the current Commander of Sinking Spring V.F.W. Post 6150, past editor and president of the Society of the Fifth Division and was man of the year in 2004. He was also past president of College Manor Swimming Association and was their president for 25 years. Carl was a member of the

Masonic Lodge number 549, West Reading. He was

employed by Carpenter Technology as an overhead crane operator for 28 years, retiring in 2002.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children,

Pamela, wife of Todd Scott, York, and Jeffrey Hiestand, fiance of Kate Michaelson, Hanover. He is also survived by brother, Robert, husband of Patricia Hiestand; sister, Jean Bowman; nine grandchildren: Ashley, Shawn, husband of Robyn, Tyler, Tristin, Tanner, Gabrielle, Scarlett, Hunter, Anna; great-granddaughter, Ava; right hand and canine companion, Wyatt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carl was predeceased by his son, Brian Hiestand; brother, William "Billy" Hiestand; and brother-in-law, James

Bowman.

Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Disabled Veterans of America, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. At the family's request and as a tribute to Carl, casual attire is highly recommended.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
