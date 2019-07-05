Carl D. Higgins, 79, of Spring Township, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 10:49 a.m., in Reading Hospital.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sara E. (Miller) Higgins.

Born in Hopkins, Missouri, Mr. Higgins was the son of the late Guy Mainard Higgins and Florence Irene (Orman) Higgins.

He attended Calvary Bible Fellowship Church in Sinking Spring, and was an avid fisherman, woodworker and enjoyed bowling.

Mr. Higgins served in the United States Marine Corps, and began working at FW Woolworth in Iowa at an early age. He retired from Pacific Bell in California as a manager, and worked part-time at Hechinger and Home Depot, both in Wyomissing.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Higgins is survived by his daughters, Joanna L. Roche, wife of David R. Roche, of Kenhorst, and Pamela J. Higgins, at home; and was

preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa A. Niemand, July 28, 2017. He is also survived by his grandchildren: David M. Roche, Christopher D. Roche, Zackary Fensler, Jake Niemand, Ashley Niemand, Avery B. Higgins; and his great-grandchildren: Edwin Rebeiro, Timothy Roche, Mazie Roche and Brianna Roche. Also surviving are his siblings: Cora Lucille Joseph, of Iowa, Carol Ann Taylor, of Iowa, and Garry Higgins, of Iowa; and was preceded in death by his brother, Verlin Higgins.

Memorial service will be held in Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 4891 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, PA 19608,

Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Paul Harvey will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church at the above address in memory of Mr. Carl D. Higgins. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of

arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

