|
|
Carl L. Hoffman, 90, of Pine Grove, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Stoneridge Poplar Run, Myerstown. Born on October 14, 1929, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late George and Emma Zimmerman Hoffman. He was a 1948 graduate of Pine Grove High School. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, and the Pine Grove . He was a Sgt. in the Army having served during the Korean War. Carl was a butcher and owner of Hoffman’s Market in Pine Grove. Preceding him in death were his wife, Fern K. Behm Hoffman; a stepdaughter, Nancy Burke; two brothers, Ernest Hoffman and Robert Hoffman; and a sister, Grace Kreiser. Surviving are a daughter, Sheri, and husband, Michael Galloway, of Elverson; a son, Scott Hoffman, and his companion, Debbie, of Landsdale; a stepson, David, and wife, Margie Schwalm, of Mt. Joy; son-in-law, Mike, and his wife, Sylvia Burke; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet Fidler, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 312 S Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the church. Interment will follow in the Schuylkill Memorial Park Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to either the Pine Grove , 140 S Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 312 S Tulpehocken St. Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 23, 2020