Carl Hoffman

Carl O. Hoffman Carl O. Hoffman, age 100 of 9 Anabeth Road, Oley, PA, passed away peacefully in his home on August 26. He was predeceased by his wife Marguerite (Phillips), son Carl B., sister Doris Makuch, two brothers, Foster and Kenneth, and great-great grandson Giovanni Ortiz. Carl was born on April 11, 1920, the son of Harvey and Margaret (Hahn) Hoffman. Carl attended Reading High School and Hope Lutheran Church. He retired from Rockwell International following 34 years of service. Carl played football and baseball for the Glenside Bulldogs from 1938 to 1941. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II, graduating from the United States Naval Air Training Center in Jackson, FL as an Aviation Mechanic 3rd class. He served aboard the U.S.S. Gruminum assigned to CASU 1 in the Pacific Theater. Carl enjoyed art, music, and playing cards. He was a drummer for the Jack Daryll Orchestra in the 1950’s and 1960’s. He was an accomplished oil painter, and he loved to play 500 Rummy with his granddaughters. Surviving are his companion Pearl G. Dreas, along with his loving and caring daughter-in-law Stephanie (Mantis), three granddaughters – Melinda Moss of Boyertown, PA, Christine, wife of Nicholas Schaeffer, of Greensburg, PA, Justine Frantz of Leesport, PA – grandson Jason Frantz of Fleetwood, PA, five great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Peggy Sterling and Gladys, wife of Norman Stump. A Celebration of Carl’s life will be private. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
.