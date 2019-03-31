Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Honsberger.

Carl D. Honsberger, 86, died March 27th in The Mifflin Home.

Born and raised in Reading, some of Carl's fondest memories were of Mulberry Street, playing baseball with friends, and

getting into trouble. A Korean War veteran of the U.S. Navy, Carl served as a radioman for ten years. His last days were often spent

reminiscing with other veterans and telling stories to his family that they pretended they were hearing for the first time.

Married to the love of his life, Cynde E. (Artz) Honsberger, for just shy of 35 years when she died in 2004, Carl would talk about the fun they had, how beautiful she was and how the last year of her life was the sweetest of their marriage. He was the father of a blended family of five, which also included his nephew, Luke, whom he loved like a son.

Predeceased by his son, Brent, and daughter, JoAnn (Honsberger) Lusane, he is survived by his sons, Eric and Robert; daughter, Jennifer Topp and husband, Steve;

nephew, Luke Honsberger and partner, Tina. Six

grandchildren: Sean Honsberger and wife, Patricia, Robert J. Honsberger, Tyann and Miranda Lusane, and Sam and Maya Topp. Three great-grandchildren: Blake, Charlotte and Logan Honsberger.

Carl will be remembered for his love of baseball, ice cream and beer, his humor and charm and his complete

inability to remember the names of his children's friends.

