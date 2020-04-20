|
Carl J. Reidinger Carl J. Reidinger, 85, of Reading, PA passed away on April 17, 2020 at Reading Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Valerie A. (nee Jackson) Reidinger, who passed away in 2018. Born on September 23, 1934 in Reading, he was the son of the late Martha (nee Roberts) Reidinger and the late Lavern J. Reidinger. Carl was a United States Army Veteran who proudly, honorably, and faithfully served his country from 1957 to 1959 as a Field Communications Specialist. He was also employed for over 40 years with the Reading Railroad Company, before retiring as a Foreman. He is survived by his step-daughter, Cherie L. Clissa, wife of Perry, of Reading, his grandson, Dean Clissa, of Reading, and his sister, Shirley Nuss, of Wolmensdorf, PA and her children. A Graveside Funeral Service at Berks County Memorial Gardens followed by Military Funeral Honors rendered by the United States Army will be held privately by his family. Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, PA is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020